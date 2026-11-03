Rann Utsav 2026–27 To Begin November 1; Evoke Experiences Announces Upgraded Stays and New Visitor Experiences

Rann Utsav – The Tent City will welcome visitors for its 2026–27 season from November 1, 2026, to March 7, 2027, with upgraded accommodation, expanded cultural programming and new visitor experiences. Managed and operated by Evoke Experiences in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism, the festival will also place greater emphasis on encouraging travellers to explore Kutch beyond the White Rann.

Among the key additions this season are approximately 70 premium semi-permanent tents at Dhordo, replacing a portion of the conventional canvas accommodation. The upgrade is aimed at improving guest comfort while retaining the distinctive tented hospitality experience associated with Rann Utsav.

The Tent City will also introduce a more extensive programme of activities throughout the day, including craft workshops, live music, storytelling sessions, exhibitions, stand-up performances and dedicated children's activities. These additions are intended to create a more engaging experience for families and travellers spending multiple nights at the destination.

Beyond the Tent City, Evoke Experiences is strengthening its 'whole-of-Kutch' approach, encouraging visitors to combine Dhordo with destinations such as Dholavira, Mandvi and the Road to Heaven. The itineraries bring together the White Desert, local craft traditions, village interactions, cultural performances, coastal experiences and the archaeological heritage of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

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At Dholavira, Evoke is adding approximately 50 tents to its existing inventory of 44 permanent cottages. A new interactive excavation experience for children is also being developed to introduce younger visitors to archaeological exploration and the history of the Harappan civilisation.

Commenting on the upcoming season, Bhavik Sheth, Chief Operating Officer, Evoke Experiences, said, "Rann Utsav has evolved considerably over the years, and so have visitor expectations. Travellers are increasingly looking for comfortable accommodation, meaningful cultural engagement and experiences that extend beyond conventional sightseeing. This season, we are investing in both accommodation and programming, while encouraging guests to discover more of Kutch. Our larger objective is to increase the time visitors spend in the region and ensure that tourism creates opportunities for local communities, artisans and businesses."

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Evoke Experiences expects to operate close to 500 accommodation units across Dhordo, Dholavira and its other Kutch operations during the season. With visitors already spending an average of around two nights, the company is developing itineraries that combine multiple destinations and encourage longer stays.