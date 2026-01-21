Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend Travel From Delhi-NCR: Destinations For A Quick Getaway

India is gearing up for the celebration of the 77th Republic Day this year. This year, January 26 will fall on a Monday. Coupled with the optional Basant Panchami/Sarawati Puja holiday on Friday and the sandwiched weekend, the national holiday comes with a long weekend. Delhiites have the perfect excuse to pack their bags and head out for a short but refreshing break. If you’re based in Delhi-NCR and craving a change of scenery, here are some top destinations for a memorable Republic Day long weekend trip.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (280 km)

The Pink City is a timeless favourite for a short escape. From exploring majestic forts like Amer and Nahargarh to strolling through colourful bazaars, Jaipur offers a rich blend of history, culture and food. January’s pleasant weather makes sightseeing comfortable, while luxury heritage hotels add to the experience.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (240 km)

For those seeking peace or adventure, Rishikesh ticks all boxes. Enjoy riverside cafés, attend the evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, or indulge in yoga and meditation retreats. Adventure lovers can try river rafting and trekking, as water levels and weather are ideal during this time. However, it is best advised to check the availability of adventure activities before planning the trip, as some places shut down during the cold weather.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh (230 km)

A 3-4 hours from Delhi, Agra is perfect for a quick cultural trip. Witness the Taj Mahal bathed in soft winter light, explore Agra Fort, and sample local Mughlai cuisine. The city can be comfortably covered over a weekend, making it ideal for a short holiday.



Also Read: DYK India Houses One Of The Only 2 Places To See Winterline In The World

Advertisement

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand (260 km)



If you prefer a quiet hill retreat, Lansdowne offers serene views, colonial charm and minimal crowds. Surrounded by oak and pine forests, this cantonment town is perfect for nature walks, relaxed sightseeing and digital detox.

Neemrana, Rajasthan (130 km)

Short on time? If you are unable to take Friday off and are only left with a 3-day holiday, Neemrana is a great option for a luxurious overnight getaway. The Neemrana Fort Palace offers a royal stay experience, while nearby attractions and countryside views make it ideal for couples and families looking to unwind.



Also Read: Check Out 5 Places In India That Witness Snowfall During Winters

Advertisement

Chandigarh (250 km)

