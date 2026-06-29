Responsible Tourism: Practice These 7 Etiquettes To Become A Better Traveller

There are many people who travel regularly or embark on personal and professional tours often, but lack in practising basic etiquette. While jetting off to new countries and places helps one experience different cultures and meet new people, it is also an opportunity to leave a positive impression wherever you go. Sometimes, knowingly or unknowingly, tourists often forget to practice basic unsaid rules, and that can hinder not only their experience but also reflect negatively on their place of residence. Whether you're exploring a bustling city, relaxing at a hill station or backpacking across countries, practising good travel etiquette can make your journey smoother while ensuring you are respectful to fellow travellers and local communities.

Respect local culture

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Before visiting a new destination, research its customs, traditions and dress codes. Certain places of worship, heritage sites and communities may have specific rules regarding clothing, photography or behaviour. Respecting local culture is a sign of responsible tourism.

Keep noise level in check

Whether you're staying at a hotel, travelling on a train or waiting at an airport, avoid speaking loudly or playing music without headphones. Being mindful of noise helps create a pleasant environment for everyone sharing the space.

Do not litter

One of the easiest ways to be a better traveller is by disposing of waste responsibly. Carry a small bag for wrappers or bottles until you find a dustbin. Leaving destinations cleaner than you found them helps preserve their natural beauty for future visitors.

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Practice punctuality

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If you've booked a guided tour, airport transfer or group activity, arrive on time. Delays can inconvenience other travellers and disrupt carefully planned schedules.

Respect personal space

Crowded tourist attractions and public transport can test anyone's patience, but maintaining personal boundaries is important. Avoid pushing in queues, cutting lines or invading someone's space while taking photos.

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Support local business

Instead of relying only on international chains, consider dining at local eateries, shopping from artisans or hiring certified local guides. This not only offers a more authentic travel experience but also contributes to the local economy.

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