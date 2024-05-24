Advertisement

A road trip can be the best escape from our busy lives. India's diverse landscape has some of the most picturesque road trips that promise a visual feast and a sense of adventure. Taking your car to the most scenic places is an adventure in itself. Here are some of the most scenic highways in India that every road trip enthusiast should explore.

Manali to Leh Highway

Arguably the most iconic road trip in India, the Manali-Leh Highway spans approximately 479 kilometers through the rugged terrain of the Himalayas. This route offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, pristine valleys, and serene lakes. Key attractions include Rohtang Pass, Keylong, Baralacha La, and Tanglang La. The highway is best traversed between June and September when the snow has melted and the roads are clear.

Road trip | Image: Unsplash

Mumbai to Goa

The Mumbai-Goa route, along National Highway 66, is a favorite among road trippers. Stretching over 600 kilometers, this coastal drive offers scenic views of the Western Ghats, lush greenery, and the Arabian Sea. En route, travelers can enjoy picturesque towns, quaint villages, and pristine beaches. The route is dotted with numerous food joints offering delicious local cuisine, making the journey as delightful as the destination.

Chennai to Pondicherry

The East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Pondicherry is a delightful 160-kilometer drive along the Bay of Bengal. The highway offers stunning views of the coastline, with the azure sea on one side and lush greenery on the other. Key attractions include Mahabalipuram, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the scenic backwaters of Muttukadu. The smooth road and picturesque views make it a favorite for weekend getaways.

Shimla to Manali via Mandi

This 250-kilometer stretch is a must-do for those seeking a blend of hill station charm and natural beauty. The journey from Shimla to Manali via Mandi takes travelers through verdant valleys, dense forests, and the banks of the Beas River. Key stops include the charming town of Kullu and the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Road trip | Image: Unsplash

Guwahati to Tawang

For those seeking an adventurous road trip in the North-East, the route from Guwahati to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is perfect. Covering around 520 kilometers, this route offers mesmerizing views of the Eastern Himalayas, lush tea gardens, and serene landscapes. Highlights include the Sela Pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, and the beautiful Tawang Monastery, the largest in India.

Jaipur to Jaisalmer

The drive from Jaipur to Jaisalmer, spanning approximately 558 kilometers, offers a unique journey through the Thar Desert. This route showcases Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, with its majestic forts, vibrant towns, and golden sand dunes. Key attractions include the historic cities of Ajmer and Pushkar, and the grand Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.