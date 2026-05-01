Summer Travel: Hill Stations To Visit Apart From Shimla, Manali And Nainital

During summers, people often flock to popular hill stations like Shimla, Manali or Nainital. However, amidst the heavy crowds and incessant noise there, true peace often remains elusive. If you wish to escape the noise and experience the peace and fresh air found in the lap of nature, these 5 hill stations in India could prove to be excellent options for you.

Also read: Rafting Destinations In India Beyond Rishikesh

Kausani

Located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Kausani is renowned for its natural beauty. It is often referred to as the Switzerland of India. From here, one can clearly witness breathtaking views of Himalayan peaks such as Trishul, Nanda Devi and Panchachuli. Nestled amidst dense pine forests and tea gardens, this quaint village is a paradise for those seeking to spend a peaceful vacation surrounded by lush greenery.

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Kausani gives beautiful views of the Himalayas | Image: Freepik

Shoja

Situated in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Shoja is an exceptionally serene hill station. Located near the Jalori Pass, it is famous for its charming wooden houses and ancient temples. Amidst the lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere here, you will completely forget the hustle and bustle of city life.

Pabbar Valley

Located a short distance from Shimla, the Pabbar Valley remains, to a large extent, off the beaten path for most tourists. This valley is famous for its apple orchards, the gently flowing Pabbar River, and dense Deodar forests. Here, you can indulge in activities such as camping, trekking and fishing.

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Pabbar Valley is famous for trekking trails | Image: Freepik

Ziro Valley

If you wish to witness the beauty of Northeast India, there is no better place than the Ziro Valley. Situated in Arunachal Pradesh, this valley is renowned for the unique culture of the Apatani tribe. It has also been included in UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites. The cool breezes and the vast expanse of greenery here transport you to a world entirely different from your own.

Munsyari