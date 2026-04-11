Rafting Destinations In India Beyond Rishikesh
Rafting in Rishikesh is very popular but it is not the only city that offers this water sport to adrenaline junkies.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Tourist destinations in India are no longer limited to religious sites or historical monuments. Adventure tourism is also rapidly growing in popularity. River rafting is gaining popularity, especially among young people. Rafting in Rishikesh is very popular but it is not the only city that offers this water sport to adrenaline junkies.
River Beas, Kullu-Manali
Kullu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh is not only a popular honeymoon destination, but also a great place for rafting enthusiasts. Flowing through pine forests and deep gorges, the Beas River adds to the thrill of rafting. The rapids here are perfect for both first-time and experienced rafters.
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River Zanskar, Ladakh
Rafting on the Zanskar River in Ladakh is a unique experience. Flowing between high mountains and deep gorges, rafting on this river is a dream come true for adventure lovers. The rapids here are a bit dangerous and this place is considered challenging even for experienced rafters.
River Teesta, Sikkim
Rafting on the Teesta River in Sikkim allows you to experience the beauty of the Himalayas. The rapids of this river, with its clear and cool water, are perfect for both new and experienced rafters. The camp sites along the river and the scenic views make the experience even more memorable.
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River Bhagirathi, Uttarakhand
In addition to the Ganges River in Rishikesh, the Bhagirathi River, originating from the Gangotri Glacier, is also considered a great place for rafting. The rapid flow here is swift and the lush green forests surrounding it make it even more beautiful. This place is also considered ideal for those seeking a peaceful experience along with adventure.
River Kali, Dandeli, Karnataka
Flowing through Dandeli in Karnataka, the Kali River is especially known for rafting. Flowing through dense forests and hills, this river has strong rapids that give every rafter an adrenaline rush. Bird watching and camping can also be enjoyed here.
River Kundalika, Kolad, Maharashtra
The Kundalika River, flowing through Kolad in Maharashtra, is easily accessible from cities like Mumbai and Pune. This river is suitable for rafting all year round, making it a popular weekend getaway destination.
River Barapole, Coorg, Karnataka
The Barapole River in Coorg flows through coffee plantations and forests. The rapids are medium-level, making it ideal for beginner rafters.