With the sun shining bright above and visible tan marks on almost every familiar face, an escape to snowy peaks surely seems like a sweet dream. So what’s stopping you? Afraid of motion sickness? Who says that a vacation to the mountains has to be a road trip? We all know that hill stations have always acted as a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city and of course the rising temperature.

Well, this is why we have pulled together a list of a few hill stations in India that are accessible via direct flights. So that you can enjoy a breath of fresh air without any hassle. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags right away and book your tickets to your favourite destination from this list.

Mussoorie

How can we not begin our list with “Queen of Hills”? Less than 2 hours away from Jolly Grant Airport, Mussoorie is located in Dehradun. From breathtaking waterfalls to Lal Tibba Scenic Point, Mussoorie truly deserves a top spot on your bucket list.

Image credit: Unsplash

Shimla

Let’s confess! Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations amongst the wanderlusts. Courtesy: Its accessibility. This summer capital of Himachal Pradesh is just 45 minutes away from its nearest airport—Jubbarhatti. Apart from direct flight, you can also enjoy a scenic road trip to this destination.

Image credit: Unsplash

Manali

The cult favourite Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has made us all well-versed about this hill station. The best part? Manali is just an hour away from its nearest Bhuntar Airport. In just 20 minutes after landing, your soul will be mesmerised. All credit goes to the ethereal mountainous views of Manali.

Munnar

With its sprawling tea estates and lush greenery, Kerala’s Munnar is honestly a paradise for every nature enthusiast. But apart from its scenic views, you must explore Eravikulam National Park for wildlife. This beautiful location can be reached in just three hours from Cochin Airport

Ooty

Just three hours away from Coimbatore International Airport, Ooty is well known for its captivating botanical gardens and charming landscapes. In addition, the Government Rose Garden, which is a must-visit spot, displays over 20,000 varieties of roses.