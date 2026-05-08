Summer Vacation: 3 Indian Destinations Ideal For A 10-day Long Family Holiday

Over the year, families often take several short, weekend getaways multiple times. Residents of Delhi NCR travel to hill stations up North, while people in the South often take a quick breather at the beaches. However, summer vacations open the possibility of longer holidays. With schools and colleges shut, families begin searching for destinations that offer relaxation, pleasant weather, and a break from frantic daily routines, often for longer than just 2 nights and 3 days. While several places in India are ideal for a quick escapade, some require a longer time and more elaborate itineraries. For families looking to spend quality time together while enjoying nature, comfort, and peaceful surroundings, these destinations across India can make for an ideal week-long vacation.

Assam

Kaziranga National Park | Image: Assam Tourism

The northeastern states attract visitors with their wonderful pastoral valleys, hilly streams, lush green forests, vast tea gardens, snow-covered mountain peaks, and mighty rivers. For a family of four planning to spend their days exploring the northeastern states, Assam is worth considering. It is a mesmerising place known for nature's wonders, great archaeological sites, and, not to mention, its lush tea gardens. From exploring wildlife in the famous Kaziranga National Park to Kaziranga Orchid, to tea plantation sites like Monabarie Tea Estate, and the enigmatic Kamakhya Temple, Assam has a lot to offer on a wider scale. Other cities worth considering on this trip are Guwahati, also known as the city of temples, and Silchar, known as the 'island of peace'.

Also Read: Summer Travel: Hill Stations To Visit Apart From Shimla And Manali

The Golden Trinity of Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi | Image: Incredible India

In the North, Uttar Pradesh is also known for its spiritual and enigmatic temples and iconic riverfront steps, like the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj are perfect for a ten-day travel, offering a deep spiritual experience. Ayodhya is one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites. The land known for the birth of Lord Rama has a lot to offer apart from the temples and ghats. Ayodhya is a treasure trove of historical and cultural sites that offer a glimpse into its rich heritage. From Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, both cities offer several pilgrimage sites like Ganga ghats and historical sites like Dhamekh Stupa and Allahabad fort. For a ten-day trip, these cities have a lot to offer you.

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Kerala

House Boat | Image: IRCTC

A trip to Kerala typically starts in Kochi, which offers good connectivity to most Indian states via air. After spending a day here, take a drive through the lush green tea gardens to reach Munnar. Spend a few days in the lap of nature exploring the plantations and waterfalls in the city. Next stop can be the beach town of Allepy. Along the way, witness wildlife in its full glory at the Periyar National Park. Spend the night in the iconic houseboats in Allepy, an experience that will be cherished forever. Move to Kumarakom the next day to enjoy the views on Vembanad Lake, known for its bird sanctuary. Drive down for around 4-5 hours to arrive at the sandy beaches of Kovalam or Varkala. Enjoy the traditional Ayurvedic massages before arriving back at Trivandrum for the return

