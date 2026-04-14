Tea Gardens In India You Must Visit

In India, tea is an emotion. From the start of the day to the end of the evening, tea is the ultimate comfort for tea lovers. If you're a tea lover, you should definitely visit some of India's tea plantations and let the aroma of tea and the lush greenery of nature in these plantations give you a truly relaxing experience.

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Darjeeling, West Bengal

When it comes to the finest tea, Darjeeling is at the forefront. Its tea is known as the Champagne of Tea for its unique aroma and flavour. Spread across the Shivalik Hills of the Himalayas, these plantations not only offer a superb tea experience but also offer a beautiful view of the snow-capped peaks of Kanchenjunga.

Darjeeling is known for its tea plantations | Image: Freepik

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Munnar, Kerala

Munnar in Kerala is renowned worldwide for its rolling tea plantations. Situated thousands of feet above sea level, the plantations appear like a velvety green carpet from a distance. In Munnar, you can visit the Tata Tea Museum, where you can observe old and new tea-making techniques. The fresh air and light mist will enhance the pleasure of sipping tea.

Assam Valley, Assam

Assam is the world's largest tea-producing region. If you enjoy strong and dark tea, Assam is a must-see. Its plantations, spread along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, are famous for their black tea. Staying in an Assam tea plantation is a unique experience, as many British-era bungalows have now been converted into heritage stays for tourists.

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Assam is the world's largest tea-producing region | Image: Freepik

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, is a tranquil and beautiful hill station near Ooty. The Nilgiri tea here is known for its aroma and mild sweet taste. The tea plantations of Coonoor, located on the slopes, are a paradise for photography enthusiasts. You can also enjoy tea-tasting sessions here.

Kangra, Himachal Pradesh