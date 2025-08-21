These 5 Scenic Journeys Will Change The Way You Think About Train Travel

No matter how much we have come to appreciate the speed and convenience of taking flights, there is something unique about train journeys that remains special. The chai vendors, the swaying motion, the array of curious snacks, and small stations with names you have never heard of before – train journeys are an experience in themselves.

But it is not just nostalgia that attracts the wanderers, but it is the scenic route that certain trains take to reach their destination. From gurgling waterfalls to misty mountains, here are some of the most gorgeous train journeys in India.

Kalka to Shimla

Soak in the majestic Himalayas lined with lush greenery from your windows as you take on this 96 kms journey. It stops on 18 stations, each with delicious snacks that travellers can sample.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Fondly known as ‘toy trains, this journey is nothing like anything else. The narrow gauge line passes through the enchanting landscape dotted with tea gardens, valleys, and stunning sunsets.

Matheran Hill Railway

This line goes through the stunning Western Ghats known for its unique landscape and greenery. While it is gorgeous any time of the year, this place comes alive in the monsoon with the mists rolling clouds.

Vishakhapatnam and Araku Valley

The route from Vishakhapatnam to Araku Valley has a vistadome train service where you can see the star lit skies from while sitting in your seat. Apart from that, the short journey passes through many waterfalls and farmlands that are a sight to behold.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

