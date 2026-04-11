This 30-km Stretch In India Is Called The Road To Heaven And It Must Be On Every Traveller's Bucket List

Social media is buzzing with photos and videos from ‘the road to heaven’. This 30-km straight road is located in Gujarat and has become a popular tourist destination. The stunning stretch connects Khavda to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The surreal views from the Road to Heaven

The road runs like a thin ribbon through an endless white expanse of salt desert. On either side of the ‘road to heaven’, there is nothing but miles of cracked earth or shimmering salt flats. The land almost appears to be mirroring the crisp blue sky. During certain times of the day, especially around sunrise and sunset, the landscape takes on a golden-pink hue, making it appear almost celestial. Those driving down the stretch have described it as never-ending- hence the nickname. The out-of-the-ordinary location of the road also helped give birth to the nickname. As per Gujarat Tourism, “Motorbike tourists have dubbed this route a 'heavenly experience,' capturing stunning images along the way that truly showcase its beauty.” As per the site, the location becomes even more vibrant during the famous Rann Utsav.

Tourists have noted that driving along this route feels almost meditative. With barely any traffic, no urban distractions and uninterrupted panoramic views, travellers often describe a sense of complete stillness. It’s just the open road and nature in its rawest form. The symmetry of the straight highway against the vast desert also makes it a favourite among photographers and road trip enthusiasts.

What is the best time to visit the road to heaven?

The best time to visit this stretch is between November and February, when the weather is pleasant, and the desert is more accessible. Many travellers also combine this trip with a visit to the nearby Rann Utsav, turning it into a wholesome cultural and travel experience.



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However, before travelling, it is important to note that the route lies in a rather remote location. Fuel stations, food outlets and mobile connectivity can be scarce, so it’s advisable to carry essentials and plan ahead.

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