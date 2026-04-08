Exact Spots In Udaipur To Recreate 5 Iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Scenes

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has acquired a cult classic status over the years. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, and several scenes from the movie have become iconic. A large part of the movie, especially post-interval, was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Even if the movie does not appeal to some cinegoers, it is unarguable that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was shot in some picturesque locations. Naina and Bunny's electric chemistry during the wedding festivities of Aditi in Udaipur. Not just the location of filming, the actress's outfit consisting of a blue kurta, white patiala and a pink dupatta also became iconic.

The sequence flaunted Udaipur's royal charm and dreamy backdrops. If you’re planning a trip to the City of Lakes, here are the exact spots where you can recreate some of the most iconic scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

City Palace

City Palace is the wedding location of Aditi and her fiance | Image: X

The majestic City Palace is where much of the lavish wedding drama unfolds. With its intricate balconies, courtyards, and panoramic views of the lake, this spot is ideal for capturing royal-style photos reminiscent of the film’s vibrant celebration scenes. The city palace features more prominently in the deleted scenes featuring Ranbir and Deepika.



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Jag Mandir



The pivotal moment took place in Jag Mandir | Image: X

An integral part of the wedding sequence from the wedding was also shot in Jag Mandir. The Island Palace is located in the middle of the iconic Lake Pichola.

Chittorgarh Fort

Sunset scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani | Image: X

“Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi…," anyone who has seen the film cannot forget this line. The iconic dialogue, which has become legendary over the years, features in a shot in which Naina and Bunny can be seen enjoying the sunset while discussing the missed ‘light and sound show’. This particular scene was not shot in Udaipur, but at Chittorgarh Fort, inside Kumbha Palace. It is not too far away from the city of lakes.



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Gangaur Ghat

Gangaur ghat features in the background here | Image: X

There is a moment in the sequence when Naina and Bunny get into a banter over whose life is better. Deepika's character tells Bunny about the vision she has for her life in the coming years, with her children and husband. This scene takes place at Gangaur Ghat near Lake Pichola market.

Lake Badi



Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: X