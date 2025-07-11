Republic World
  Looking for Offbeat Delhi Spots? This Hidden Mughal-Era Sheesh Mahal Reopens After 370 Years: Know Timings, Entry Fee, Nearest Metro Stations

Updated 11 July 2025 at 11:57 IST

Looking for Offbeat Delhi Spots? This Hidden Mughal-Era Sheesh Mahal Reopens After 370 Years: Know Timings, Entry Fee, Nearest Metro Stations

Delhi’s historic Sheesh Mahal, built in 1653, is now open to the public after a major restoration. Explore this offbeat Mughal gem in Shalimar Bagh: check timings, nearest metro, and visitor tips.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Reopens After 370 Years: Know Timings & Entry Fee
Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Reopens After 370 Years: Know Timings & Entry Fee | Image: X

Delhi’s historic Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh was officially reopened to the public on July 2, 2025, after decades.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) restored the Mughal-era palace to its former glory, unveiling it in a ceremony attended by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena.

Delhi’s Sheesh Mahal History

Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh,Delhi - Tourist Attraction near me in Delhi - Justdial

Built in 1653 by Shah Jahan’s wife Izz‑un‑Nissa, Sheesh Mahal is one of the remaining Mughal-era structures in Delhi outside the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb complexes

Over time, the palace and its surrounding gardens deteriorated significantly. Restoration work began in June 2024, using traditional materials like lime‑surkhi, lakhauri bricks, jaggery, bael fruit, and urad dal to maintain authenticity . Alongside the palace, a baradari and three heritage cottages were also restored. Two of these cottages now host community spaces including the Readers Cafe Corner and Cafe Shalimar.

Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Location:

Sheesh Mahal is Located inside Shalimar Bagh District Park in Northwest Delhi.

Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Nearest Metro Stations:

Shalimar Bagh

Jahangirpuri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

The Sheesh Mahal Crystal Palace near Delhi - Google Maps contribution stories - Local Guides Connect

Time to Visit Delhi's Sheesh Mahal:

Timings: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Also open on weekends and public holidays

Entry Fee of Sheesh Mahal In Delhi:

Most likely free, but it’s best to confirm at the site when you visit.

What’s Not Allowed Inside Sheesh Mahal?

Photography is not allowed inside the monument.

Food and drinks are not permitted.

Visitors are expected to keep the place clean and respect the heritage site.

Why Visit Sheesh Mahal?

This beautifully restored palace offers a serene and lesser-known alternative to Delhi’s main tourist attractions. The blend of Mughal architecture, tranquil gardens, and shaded courtyards makes it a great spot for heritage lovers, photographers, and those seeking quiet cultural experiences beyond the usual tourist path.

Published 11 July 2025 at 11:57 IST