Looking for Offbeat Delhi Spots? This Hidden Mughal-Era Sheesh Mahal Reopens After 370 Years: Know Timings, Entry Fee, Nearest Metro Stations

Delhi’s historic Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh was officially reopened to the public on July 2, 2025, after decades.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) restored the Mughal-era palace to its former glory, unveiling it in a ceremony attended by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena.

Delhi’s Sheesh Mahal History

Built in 1653 by Shah Jahan’s wife Izz‑un‑Nissa, Sheesh Mahal is one of the remaining Mughal-era structures in Delhi outside the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb complexes

Over time, the palace and its surrounding gardens deteriorated significantly. Restoration work began in June 2024, using traditional materials like lime‑surkhi, lakhauri bricks, jaggery, bael fruit, and urad dal to maintain authenticity . Alongside the palace, a baradari and three heritage cottages were also restored. Two of these cottages now host community spaces including the Readers Cafe Corner and Cafe Shalimar.

Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Location:

Sheesh Mahal is Located inside Shalimar Bagh District Park in Northwest Delhi.

Delhi's Sheesh Mahal Nearest Metro Stations:

Shalimar Bagh

Jahangirpuri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Time to Visit Delhi's Sheesh Mahal:

Timings: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Also open on weekends and public holidays

Entry Fee of Sheesh Mahal In Delhi:

Most likely free, but it’s best to confirm at the site when you visit.

What’s Not Allowed Inside Sheesh Mahal?

Photography is not allowed inside the monument.

Food and drinks are not permitted.

Visitors are expected to keep the place clean and respect the heritage site.

Why Visit Sheesh Mahal?