This Lesser Known Sri Lankan Attraction Has A Ramayana Connection That Very Few People Know about

Ramayana is not just another epic, for devotees of Lord Rama all around the world it is a journey of faith and dharma – a living scripture that continues to guide hearts and live even today.

The epic tale of Ramayana takes one through the interiors of India with some of the most important events occurring in Ravana’s kingdom - Sri Lanka. The neighbouring island country has a plethora of interesting sites that make the story of Ramayana come alive that are frequented by devotees, however one that is lost into the pages of time are the Ravana caves in Sthreepura. Situated in the city of Welimada in the Uva , these labyrinthine caves are of great significance.

A labyrinthine journey to experience the potent feminine energy

It is said that Ravana hid Maa Sita in these caves when Lord Hanuman and his Vanar Sena were looking for her in Lanka. Legends say that the caves were guarded by fierce female warriors lending the area its name, ‘Sthreepura’, meaning ‘city of women’. In fact locals still perform rituals and poojas here believing the place to have potent energy protected by divine female forces.

Interestingly, instead of being a standalone structure, it is supposedly a cave system that connects the area with Ravana’s palace in Sigiriya and other locations in Ella and Dondra.

The area is hardly on any pilgrimage map or marked with signposts which leads to most people visiting the area not knowing about its existence. The thick, lush vegetation surrounding the cave also makes it a difficult place to navigate.

Also Read: Top 5 Indian Cities for the Perfect Yoga Retreat Getaway