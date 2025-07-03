Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer 1st Glimpse Reveals A True Magnum Opus Rooted In The Immortal Story Of Rama vs Ravana

Ramayana First Glimpse Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi starrer mythological saga is all set to release in Diwali 2026. Ramayana Part 1 glimpse is finally out. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have envisioned the trinity universe for the big screen adaptation of the Hindu epic, and the first ever footage of the most anticipated Indian film is a larger-than-life introduction to the world of Rama and Ravana. The 3-minute-4-second intro video shows heart-pounding visuals of power and revenge.

Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's first look out

Producer Namit Malhotra shared, first-ever glimpse of the much-awaited Hindu epic saga, Ramayana. He captioned the post, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

The Ramayana first glimpse video opens with Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva as the Creator, Protector, and Destroyer. With epic VFX, the text on screen reads: “When their creation threatened to take over the three worlds, the war to end all wars began. Worshipped for 5,000 years by 2.5 billion people, this is the immortal saga of Rama vs Ravana.”

The video continues to present a powerful contrast between Yash as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Revealing the characters in the end, striking visuals show Ranbir climb a tree, draw his bow, and prepare to strike, while Ravana's expression burns with revenge right after. The teaser set the stage for what bigger coming up.