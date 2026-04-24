Thousands Flock To This 'Aeroplane Gurudwara' To Pray For Foreign Travel, Know About This Iconic Jalandhar Temple

Visa woes can be troublesome. Sometimes so much that they need divine intervention. A gurudwara in Punjab, located near Jalandhar, has earned the reputation of solving all problems related to foreign travel. Popularly known as the “Aeroplane Gurudwara,” the Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Ji has become a magnet for thousands of devotees dreaming of travelling abroad.

Where is the aeroplane Gurudwara located?

Situated in Talhan village, 10 kms from Jalandhar, this gurudwara is unlike any other. It is 150 years old, and locals refer to it as 'Hawaijahaj' gurudwara. The belief about foreign travel plans getting fulfilled after a visit to the gurudwara has gone to such an extent that a model aircraft now sits atop the shrine.

Here, instead of traditional offerings, visitors bring toy aeroplanes as symbols of their wishes. The premise often features miniature aircraft models placed around the shrine or tied to nearby structures. Some devotees even tie a clock or watch in the premises as an offering. Over the years, this faith has gained immense popularity, particularly among young Punjabis aspiring to study or work abroad. What began as a local tradition has now become a widely recognised ritual, drawing people from across India. As per reports, on a busy weekend, the Gurudwara gets as many as 200 toy planes as offerings.

The shrine houses the samadhi of Baba Nihal Singh Ji, a respected Sikh figure. While there is no formal religious doctrine linking him to foreign travel, devotees believe his blessings can help clear obstacles in their journey. The temple is open for visits on Sunday from 5 am to 8 pm.

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