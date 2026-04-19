Travel To 'India's Maasai Mara' Where Leopard Sightings Are Certain

Travelling abroad for jungle safaris has become a trend among Indian tourists. Maasai Mara National Reserve, located in southwestern Kenya, has become a travelling hotspot ever since it was revealed that it is one of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's favourite destinations. This place holds a deeper significance for the couple as Ranbir proposed to Alia in the midst of the wilderness. Scenic landscape, golden hour moments and wildlife in its natural habitat, Maasai Mara has a lot to offer to nature lovers.

However, closer home, in India too, jungle safari options are plenty and offer all this and more at affordable prices. Lately, a tourist destination, not far from Udaipur, Rajasthan, is gaining the reputation of being India's Maasai Mara.

Jawai: The Land Of Leopards

Jawai offers a rare landscape where leopards and humans coexist in close proximity. It is set against granite hills and ancient caves rather than dense forests. It is quietly gaining attention, but is still far from mainstream travel. This means that this destination is still untouched by crowds and can be explored in peace and tranquility.

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Jawai is often called the Land of Leopards. It is famous for its unique landscape of granite hills and the Jawai Bandh dam, where wildlife (leopards, crocodiles) and locals live in peaceful coexistence. Safe and private wildlife safaris are on offe for tourist. It is said that Leopard sightings are confirmed on this trip. The safari route is not in traditional jungles but through granite hills and ancient caves. Leopards are seen casually lounging on big stone formations and their sight is mesmerising to behold. If one is lucky enough, they can even spot families of leopards or the wild cats on the hunt.

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Best time for Jawai safari

The ideal window for embarking on the Jawai leopard safari is between November and March. The dry weather improves accessibility on the rocky trails and sparse vegetation makes leopard sightings more frequent.

How to travel to Jawai?