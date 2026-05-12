Tie The Knot In Splendour: A Guide To India's Best Wedding Destination Spots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently encouraged Indians to choose wedding venues within the country rather than overseas destination weddings. Speaking to audiences in Vadodara, Gujarat, he stated, "When a wedding is held here in India, the very soil of our ancestors blesses us. India has several magnificent venues for weddings." He specifically recommended the Statue of Unity in Gujarat as a wedding location, saying, "You should make it a point to hold your weddings right at the Statue of Unity. At every wedding hosted there, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be present to bestow his abundant blessings."

As PM Modi promotes celebrating weddings in India, we have compiled a list of stunning locations perfect for your destination wedding.

Royal Weddings in Rajasthan

If you desire a wedding with a royal touch, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer are the perfect cities to meet your needs. Jaipur features stunning venues such as Jai Mahal Palace, Rajputana Resort, and Mundota Fort & Palace, all of which host amazing and memorable weddings.

Udaipur, known as the "Venice of the East," is famous for its lakeside weddings at venues like the Taj Lake Palace.

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For a blend of dessert and heritage havelis, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer are ideal choices.

Beach Weddings

For a perfect beach wedding, Goa, Kerala, and the Andaman Islands are excellent locations, especially for a beautiful sundowner party. While the ITC Grand in Goa and Havelock Island are popular options, feel free to explore other beach locations for your special day.

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Mountain Weddings in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

If you envision mountains as your backdrop, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand offer a plethora of dreamy locations. Shimla, Kasauli, Rishikesh, and Manali are popular spots for destination weddings. If you’re looking to discover new venues, consider Kufri, Palampur, and the Triyuginarayan Temple as perfect options.