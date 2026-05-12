Karuppu Day 1 Advance Booking: Suriya Starrer Sells 59140K Tickets, Mints ₹92.43 Lakh In India

Karuppu Day 1 Advance Booking: Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film helmed by RJ Balaji. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in lead roles, the film is just two days away from hitting the theatres and ahead of it, the makers have opened the advance window for the movie buffs to book their tickets.

Karuppu day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has sold 59,140 tickets across 2000 shows in the Tamil version in India. The film is yet to open its account in the Telugu version. In 24 hours, the film earned ₹92.43 lakh and is eyeing to open the film in double digits. The maximum has been earned in Tamil Nadu (₹80.47 lakh). Kerala is also showing great promise with ₹8.11 lakh in collections from about 482 shows. Other states like Karnataka and Telangana are currently at ₹2.61 lakh and ₹78.99K lakh respectively, but these numbers are expected to rise as more local language shows are added to the schedule.

Overseas, too, the pre-sales figures are looking good, and the numbers are set to soar in the coming days. Internationally, the film's pre-sales business is estimated at ₹1.39 crore.

All about Karuppu

In the film, Suriya and Trisha are playing the roles of lawyers. However, Suriya is also shown as a man who is skilled in street fights. Karuppu appears to have action, drama, songs, dance and powerful dialogues. As per reports, Suriya's character in the movie will borrow elements from superhero movies. Ahead of release, director RJ Balaji opened up about Karuppu’s plot and said, “When the world is going through an extremely difficult phase, what if a superhero arrives to put an end to that suffering? We have portrayed that in a massy and action-packed way, how he rises, overcomes hardships, defeats evil, and restores goodness.”

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The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 14.