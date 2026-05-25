Tips To Cope With Vacation FOMO When Everyone You Know Is Travelling

The summer season is at its peak in most parts of the country. This beckons schools and colleges to be shut, and those who can, to opt for remote working. As a consequence, more families seem to be on vacation or travelling during this time. If you think that everyone is on a vacation or has a holiday planned, you are not alone.

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Relentless social media scrolling or even general socialising with convince you that almost everyone has an exotic vacation to look forward to or a successful holiday to talk about. While, due to work inflexibility, financial constraints or other commitments, you seem to be stuck in a rut at home. The monotony of routine starts weighing you down and often appears to be heavier than it actually is. This might be called travel fomo, or the fear of missing out on vacation. While difficult to navigate, it is important to understand that it is natural to feel this way. Here are some easy ways that will help you snap out of the fomo cycle.

Go offline

Just like all other fomo, the sense of missing out on vacation also stems most probably from social media. Endless holiday pictures, sun-kissed selfies, beach boomerangs and hotel tours might make you feel overwhelmed. Taking short breaks from social media or limiting screen time can help reduce comparison and anxiety. Remember that people usually post only the highlights of their trips, not the stressful or tiring moments. It is also important to acknowledge that fomo resulting from social media is a form of negative social comparison. If nothing, logging out might just help in turning a blind eye to others ‘happening’ life, and as they say, ‘ignorance is bliss’.

Replace holiday with small, local experiences

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While it might not compare with an actual vacation, taking a break from routine might just work wonders. Explore nearby cafés, parks, museums or weekend markets in your city. A short staycation, movie night or dinner outing with friends can also create joyful memories without long-distance travel.

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Prioritise

It is important to remember the reason why you could not be on the trip or take on travel expeditions. Whether it is a work project or a family commitment, it helps to not lose sight of the priorities of life. Spend a few minutes every day appreciating the positive things in your life, whether it is family time, good health, career growth or peaceful moments at home. Gratitude helps reduce negative emotions and improves emotional balance.



Also Read: How To Travel Solo Without Feeling Lonely

Acknowledge that it is just fomo

More often than not, we act on the first instinct and let it take over our emotions. A sudden story of an old friend or a snap from a co-worker from an exotic location might make you want to up and leave. However, simply taking a minute and acknowledging that it's simply fomo and not your actual desire to take a trip helps in bringing back perspective. It is important to ask yourself if you really want to travel or if you want to project a similar social status.

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Plan ahead

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