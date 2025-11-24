Top 6 Snowfall Destinations In India To Visit This Winter: From Kashmir To Arunachal, Explore The Best Places For Ultimate Snow Pilgrimage

New Delhi: Winter has arrived, bringing with it the powerful call of the mountains for those seeking snow-covered adventure. India's vast mountain ranges and high-altitude sanctuaries are transforming into magical winter wonderlands. This season, step away from the ordinary and discover six perfect snowy destinations, from the renowned slopes of Kashmir all the way to the pristine beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Here are Top 6 Destinations To Visit For Snowfall Lovers:

1. Gulmarg, Kashmir-The Ultimate Snowfall Destination in India

No list of Indian snow destinations is complete without mentioning Gulmarg in Kashmir. Often called the “Heartland of Winter Sports in India”, Gulmarg boasts one of the highest operating gondolas in the world, which takes visitors to heights offering breathtaking views and challenging powder for skiing and snowboarding. Its heavy snowfall guarantees a thick, beautiful blanket of white, making it a dream for adventure tourists.

2. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Further east in the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh, Manali stands as the most favourite. While the town itself experiences moderate snowfall, a short drive to the Solang Valley or the Rohtang Pass provides ample opportunities for snow play, sledging and paragliding amidst the white peaks. Manali perfectly balances accessibility with adventure, making it ideal for families and backpackers alike.

3. Auli, Uttarakhand

For those seeking a quieter, more intimate snow experience, Uttarakhand offers compelling options. Auli, famous for its artificial lake and stunning views of Nanda Devi, is another premier skiing destination. Managed slopes and professional ski schools make it a perfect place for beginners to learn the sport. Its high elevation ensures consistent snowfall and the panoramic views of the Garhwal Himalayas are simply unparalleled.

Advertisement

4. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

In the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari presents a more rustic and secluded option. Known as “Little Kashmir”, Munsiyari serves as the gateway to the Johar Valley, offering spectacular up-close views of the Panchachuli peaks. The heavy, fresh snow here is less about organised sports and more about peaceful walks, photography, and experiencing the authentic mountain life.

5. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Explore Northeast India's Winter Wonderland

The snow-covered destinations of the Northeast are slowly gaining recognition. The most prominent is Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet, Tawang offers a unique blend of spectacular snowscapes and rich Buddhist culture, home to the magnificent Tawang Monastery. The journey to Tawang is an adventure in itself, with winding roads that are frequently dusted, and sometimes blocked, by heavy snow, especially around the Sela Pass.

Advertisement

6. Lachen And Lachung, North Sikkim

Finally, while often overlooked, Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim provide a dramatic snow experience. These villages serve as the base for the iconic Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, which remain completely snowbound during the peak winter months. The intense cold and solitude here appeal to the travellers, promising an unforgettable journey through frozen landscapes.