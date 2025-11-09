Rajasthan's Udaipur To Andaman’s Havelock Island: 5 Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations in India

Honeymoon is one of the most exciting parts for newlyweds. The couple deserves a relaxing, luxurious vacation after months of wedding planning. Several Indian cities house luxury resorts for couples who dream of an indulgent and romantic escape. India offers several opulent destinations that rival international getaways. From serene beaches and royal palaces to snow-clad mountains and tranquil backwaters, these luxurious honeymoon spots ensure unforgettable memories, premium hospitality, and intimate moments in breathtaking settings.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Royal romance at the lake city

A file photo of Udaipur | Image: Incredible India

Synonymous with regal charm, Udaipur is often called the 'City of Lakes'. Couples can stay in iconic lakefront palaces like Taj Lake Palace or The Leela Palace, which offer world-class spa therapies, private boat rides, and candlelight dinners overlooking shimmering waters. The beauty of City Palace, boat cruises at sunset, and heritage walks add to the destination’s vintage romance.

Maldives-like bliss in Andaman’s Havelock Island

Without leaving India, couples can enjoy turquoise water and powdery beaches at Havelock Island in the Andamans. Plush properties like Taj Exotica Resort & Spa offer over-water experiences, private beachfront villas, fine-dining options, and water sports. Scuba diving, snorkelling, and exploring Radhanagar Beach create the perfect blend of thrill and intimacy.

Gulmarg, Kashmir: Snowy paradise for newlyweds

For couples who love winter landscapes, Gulmarg is magical. Luxury resorts provide heated rooms, excellent mountain views, private gondola skiing, and cosy fireplaces. Couples can indulge in Kashmiri cuisine, go snowboarding, and enjoy serene walks through pine forests.



Kumarakom, Kerala: Backwater luxury retreat

Backwaters of Kerala | Image: X

Houseboats and lake resorts in Kumarakom are ideal for slow travel. Personalised spas, infinity pools, sunset cruises, and Ayurvedic healing therapies create a wellness-focused romantic escape.



Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Desert luxury under the stars

A file of Jaisalmer | Image: Incredible India

For couples seeking adventure wrapped in lavish comfort, Jaisalmer’s golden sand dunes are perfect. Premium desert camps like The Serai offer luxury tents, private bonfire dinners, camel safaris, and stargazing experiences. The stunning yellow sandstone forts and vibrant local culture add a royal touch to the desert honeymoon.



