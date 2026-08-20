Tourists Soak In Srinagar's Scenic Beauty During Shikara Rides On Dal Lake

Tourists visiting Srinagar are making the most of the pleasant weather as they spend time at the famous Dal Lake, enjoying Shikara rides and taking in the scenic views of the surrounding mountains.

The lake continues to attract visitors with its calm waters, cool breeze and traditional way of life. Tourists were seen taking Shikara rides on Thursday morning.



Harshpreet Singh, a tourist from Amritsar, said his visit to Srinagar gave him an experience that was different from anything he had seen before. He said he enjoyed the local lifestyle, the busy markets and the sight of people selling goods from boats.

"I had a very positive and unique experience here. I have never experienced anything like this before. I enjoyed the local lifestyle, the vibrant market and seeing people selling goods on boats. The Shikara ride was especially enjoyable as it took us around the market and the surrounding area," Harshpreet told ANI.



Another visitor, Veer Sudhakar from Delhi, said he was pleasantly surprised by the weather in Srinagar and the lower level of pollution compared to Delhi.

"I was pleasantly surprised by the weather here. The pollution is much less and the weather is very pleasant compared to Delhi, where it is hot, humid and rainy. I am enjoying my visit to Dal Lake and plan to explore the area around it," Veer told ANI.

"I would definitely recommend people to visit this place at least once in their lifetime. It is a very worthwhile experience," he added.

During the morning, the lake offered calm waters and clear views of the Zabarwan mountain range. Shikaras moved across the lake as visitors enjoyed the peaceful surroundings.

The rides also give tourists a chance to see local lake life up close, with artisans often approaching visitors with saffron, flowers and handmade items.

With its traditional Shikara rides, scenic views and peaceful surroundings, Dal Lake remains one of the main attractions for tourists visiting Srinagar. (ANI)

