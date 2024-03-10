Advertisement

When we were little kids, our grandparents would hold our hands and take us everywhere. They would carry us on their shoulders and make us see the world, just like that. So, when we grow older, we desire to hold their hands and travel with them. Travelling with a senior citizen can be a delightful adventure, but it requires meticulous planning to ensure their comfort and safety throughout the journey. Here's a comprehensive travel checklist for senior citizens.

Travelling with senior citizens | Image: Unsplash

Medical essentials

- Ensure all necessary medications are packed, along with a copy of prescriptions.

- Include a list of emergency contacts and medical history information.

- Pack any mobility aids, such as walking sticks or wheelchairs, if needed.

Travel documents

- Ensure passports, visas, travel insurance documents, and any necessary permits are up to date.

- Make copies of important documents and keep them in a separate, secure location.

- Carry a list of important phone numbers, including embassy or consulate contacts.

Comfortable clothing and footwear

- Pack comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and shoes suitable for walking and exploring.

- Include layers for unpredictable weather and evenings, as well as comfortable footwear with good support.

Safety precautions

Travelling with senior citizens | Image: Unsplash

- Ensure any necessary vaccinations or health precautions are taken care of before travel.

- Carry a first aid kit with basic supplies for minor injuries or ailments.

- Discuss any specific health concerns or dietary restrictions with accommodation providers and tour operators.

Accessibility considerations

- Choose accommodation and transportation options that are accessible and senior-friendly.

- Confirm that hotels, attractions, and restaurants have facilities for mobility-impaired individuals.

- Arrange for assistance at airports or train stations if needed, such as wheelchair assistance or priority boarding.

Entertainment and comfort items

- Pack books, puzzles, or other forms of entertainment for downtime during travel.

- Bring comfort items such as a travel pillow, blanket, or eye mask for added relaxation.

- Consider bringing a small, lightweight mobility scooter or portable chair for longer excursions.

Communication tools

- Ensure the senior traveller has a mobile phone with important contacts pre-programmed.

- Consider providing a language translation app or phrasebook if travelling to a non-English speaking destination.

- Familiarise them with basic phrases in the local language for emergencies or interactions with locals.