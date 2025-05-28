Travel Health Checklist: What To Pack And How To Stay Safe Amid COVID-19 Surge In Asia

Updated May 28th 2025, 18:07 IST
The world battled the deadly disease Coronavirus for three consecutive years, from 2020 to 2023. Yet again, several Asian countries are grappling with a new wave of a COVID-19 subvariant, namely JN.1.
Travel may be unavoidable, whether for business, leisure, or personal reasons, so it's important to stay vigilant as cases rise once more across Asia, painting a concerning picture.
To help you prepare for a safe and healthy journey, here’s a checklist outlined by Johns Hopkins Medicine.
