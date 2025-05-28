Republic World

  • Travel Health Checklist: What To Pack And How To Stay Safe Amid COVID-19 Surge In Asia

Updated May 28th 2025, 18:07 IST

Travel Health Checklist: What To Pack And How To Stay Safe Amid COVID-19 Surge In Asia

To help you prepare for a safe and healthy journey, here’s a checklist outlined by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Read on...

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Travel Health Checklist
Travel Health Checklist | Image: Pexels

The world battled the deadly disease Coronavirus for three consecutive years, from 2020 to 2023. Yet again, several Asian countries are grappling with a new wave of a COVID-19 subvariant, namely JN.1.

Travel may be unavoidable, whether for business, leisure, or personal reasons, so it's important to stay vigilant as cases rise once more across Asia, painting a concerning picture.

Travel Health Checklist 

To help you prepare for a safe and healthy journey, here’s a checklist outlined by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

  • Schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider well in advance of your trip.
  • Get needed vaccines for your destination.
  • Check insurance coverage for travel abroad.
  • Have your insurance information cards and claim forms with you.
  • Get a letter from your healthcare provider. It should include your health history, medicines, allergies, and vaccine records.
  • Have an emergency release form.
  • Complete the inside page of your passport. It lists important identification and emergency contact information.
  • Have an ample supply of medicine. Include extra in case your return home is delayed. Keep all prescription and over-the-counter medicines in their original, labelled containers. Don't use pill cases or other unlabeled containers.
  • Carry along extra prescriptions. Bring a letter from your healthcare provider explaining your need for the medicine. Some countries have strict laws for narcotics.
  • Carry along the generic names of your medicines. Pharmaceutical companies overseas may use different names.
  • If you wear glasses, take an extra pair with you.
  • As an extra precaution, pack extra eyeglasses and medicine in your carry-on luggage. This helps in case your checked baggage is lost.
  • Consider wearing a "medical alert" bracelet if you have allergies or reactions to medicines, insect bites, certain foods, or other unique medical problems.
  • Pack a traveller's first aid kit for on-the-road emergencies.
  • Discuss with your healthcare provider how you will take medicine as you cross time zones.
  • Pack epinephrine and antihistamines if you have severe allergies. They should always be kept within close reach.
  • Check with the Embassy or Consulate to ask about the types of medicines allowed into the country you are visiting.

Published May 28th 2025, 18:05 IST