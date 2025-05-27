Travelling Amidst COVID-19 Surge? 10 Ways To Stay Safe During Unprecedented Times

Updated May 27th 2025, 16:35 IST
After grappling with one of the deadliest diseases in recent history for over three years, COVID-19 is making headlines once again, this time with a resurgence primarily affecting Asian countries.
The latest wave began in Singapore and Hong Kong and has steadily spread to major Asian tourist destinations such as Thailand and India.
As of May 26, India has reported 1,010 active cases. To stay safe and protected during these uncertain times, here are 10 essential hygiene tips every traveller should follow.
