Travelling In Summer? You Must Carry These Essentials

Summer is the perfect time to visit your dream destinations and explore new places, after all, its summer vacation time. Being ready for every situation is also as important as planning for a breezy vacation. It's important to pack the right essentials to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. Here's a list of must-have items to carry while travelling in summer.

Sunscreen

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by packing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Choose a water-resistant formula and apply it generously to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Sunglasses

Shield your eyes from the bright summer sun with a pair of UV-protective sunglasses. Look for sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays to prevent eye damage and reduce glare. Opt for polarised lenses for enhanced clarity and comfort, particularly if you'll be spending time near water or in sunny environments.

Sunglasses | Image: Unsplash

Hat

Beat the heat and protect your face and scalp from sunburn by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or a baseball cap with a visor. Choose a lightweight and breathable hat made from natural materials like straw or cotton for maximum comfort.

Water bottle

Stay hydrated on the go by carrying a reusable water bottle with you wherever you travel. Fill it up with fresh water before heading out, and refill it throughout the day to stay cool and refreshed, especially in hot and humid climates.

Portable fan or misting spray

Beat the heat on sweltering summer days with a portable fan or misting spray. Compact and battery-operated fans can provide instant relief from the heat, while misting sprays can cool you down and hydrate your skin with a refreshing mist of water.

Portable fan | Image: Unsplash

Lightweight clothing

Pack lightweight, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Opt for loose-fitting tops, shorts, skirts, and dresses in light colours to reflect the sun's rays and keep you feeling cool and airy.

Swimwear

If you're planning to visit beaches, pools, or water parks, don't forget to pack your swimwear. Whether it's a bikini, swimsuit, or board shorts, make sure you have appropriate swimwear for your destination's activities and dress codes.

First aid kit

Be prepared for minor injuries and ailments by packing a compact first aid kit with essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, antihistamines, and any prescription medications you may need.

First aid kit | Image: Unsplash

Travel insurance

Protect yourself and your belongings with travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and other unforeseen circumstances. Make sure to read the policy details carefully and choose coverage that meets your specific needs and travel plans.