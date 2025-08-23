Travelling To Mumbai For Ganesh Utsav 2025? Dos And Don’ts To Keep In Mind

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Mumbai with fervour | Image: Lalbaugcha Raja/Instagram

Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai is one of the grandest celebrations in India, drawing millions of devotees and tourists every year. The city comes alive with beautifully decorated pandals, rhythmic dhol-tasha processions, and the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival. This is the time when Mumbai comes to a standstill as celebrations galore and devotees are immersed in bhakti.

If you are planning to travel to Mumbai during this vibrant festival, keeping a few dos and don’ts in mind will ensure a smoother, safer, and more enjoyable experience.

Lalbaugcha Raja of 2024 | Image: Instagram

What to keep in mind while travelling to Mumbai for Ganesh Utsav 2025?

Plan your travel early: Since Ganesh Utsav attracts huge crowds, book your train, flight, and accommodation well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

Use public transport: Traffic congestion is at its peak during immersion processions. Opt for local trains, metros, or BEST buses for quicker and more convenient travel.

Stay hydrated and carry essentials: Mumbai’s humid weather can be draining. Keep a water bottle, light snacks, and a power bank handy.

Dress comfortably: Wear light, breathable clothing and comfortable shoes as you might have to walk long distances while visiting pandals.

Respect local customs: Always fold your hands or bow your head while seeking blessings. Participate with devotion and avoid pushing in queues.

Follow safety protocols: Stick to the designated visitor paths, listen to volunteers, and remain mindful of your belongings in crowded areas.

Lalbaugcha Raja being carried for Visarjan in 2024 | Image: Instagram

Don’ts for Ganesh Utsav 2025

Avoid carrying valuables: Pickpocketing can happen in crowded places, so it’s best to leave expensive jewelry or gadgets behind.

Don’t litter: Mumbai residents take pride in keeping the city clean during festivities. Use dustbins or carry a small bag for your trash.

Don’t block processions: While the immersion processions are a sight to behold, avoid standing in the middle of the road or disrupting the flow.

Avoid peak hours: Visiting pandals late at night or during early mornings is better than braving the evening rush.