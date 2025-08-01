Travelling To Mussoorie? You Must Do This Starting Today (August 1)

New rules for travelling to Mussoorie have come into effect | Image: Shutterstock

Travelling to Mussoorie, one of the most popular hill stations in India, will require online registration. This follows a surge in tourist numbers, causing traffic and crowding. The new rule has come into effect from July 30. According to reports, the footfall of tourists has doubled between 2022 and 2024.

Footfall of tourists in Mussoorie has doubled between 2022 and 2024 | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey shared that the online registration for tourists is not mandatory but compulsory for now. "Registration of guests will provide data on tourist arrivals in the town," Pandey said.

Establishments will first have to register their facility on the portal by providing details such as the name of the owner, phone number, type of accommodation (hotel, homestay, or other), name of the property, number of rooms, and total capacity. Subsequently, they will register the guests.

Also read: 5 Mysterious Places In India That Are Beyond Science And Logic

Both hotel owners and tourists will have to register on government website | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

"The move will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town," Pandey said. Hoteliers and owners of similar facilities have been asked to comply with the new rule, he added. Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the state government to initiate tourist registration in the hill station and submit data regularly. To manage overwhelming crowds and traffic jams in the popular hill station, the Dehradun administration planned to implement a mandatory pre-registration system for tourists visiting Mussoorie during the peak season.

How to register online if you are travelling to Mussoorie?

Tourists will have to pre-register before entering Mussoorie. Here's how you can do it.

1. Fill out an online form with name, contact, vehicle number, stay details and travel dates.

2. Domestic travellers will receive an OTP on their mobile. International visitors will get the OTP via email.

3. After verification, a QR code will be generated, which needs to be shown at entry points.