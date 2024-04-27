Advertisement

Northeast India is a treasure that is waiting to be discovered. It is a beautiful place, filled with forests, cascading waterfalls, grand mountains, and remote villages. Due to its geographical location, the region has many trekking experiences that are sure to captivate adventure junkies. Here are spectacular treks in Northeast India that promise unforgettable adventures.

Goecha La Trek - Sikkim

Located in the scenic state of Sikkim, the Goecha La Trek is renowned for its breathtaking views of the mighty Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world. The trek takes you through dense rhododendron forests, picturesque valleys, and alpine meadows, culminating in the stunning panorama of the Kanchenjunga massif from the Goecha La pass.

Trekking trips | Image: Unsplash

Seven Lakes Trek - Meghalaya

The Seven Lakes Trek in Meghalaya is perfect to explore the enchanting landscapes of the state known as the "abode of clouds." This off-the-beaten-path trek takes you through remote villages, lush forests, and pristine lakes, each with its own distinct charm and beauty. Highlights of the trek include the crystal-clear waters of Umngot River, the serene beauty of the Seven Sister Falls, and the tranquil atmosphere of the sacred Mawphlang Lake. The trek provides a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi tribe, who inhabit the region.

Advertisement

Monpa Trek - Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, known as the "land of the dawn-lit mountains," is home to the Monpa tribe, renowned for their rich cultural traditions and hospitality. The Monpa Trek offers a rare opportunity to explore the remote villages and pristine landscapes of this lesser-known region. The trek takes you through dense forests, rolling hills, and picturesque valleys, with stunning views of snow-capped peaks along the way. Trekkers have the chance to interact with the friendly Monpa people, learn about their unique way of life, and immerse themselves in the region's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Trekking trips | Image: Unsplash

Mount Saramati Trek - Nagaland

Mount Saramati, the highest peak in Nagaland, is a challenging and rewarding trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts. The trek begins in the scenic town of Kiphire and takes you through dense forests, alpine meadows, and rocky terrain, culminating in the summit of Mount Saramati. From the summit, trekkers are rewarded with breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains, including the neighboring state of Myanmar. The trek also offers the opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the region, with sightings of rare flora and fauna along the way.