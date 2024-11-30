"Trekking Is My Favourite Way To Unwind," Reveals Sara Ali Khan

Walking for the sheer pleasure of this simple physical activity took birth in Europe during the 18th century. In the present day, this has been dubbed as trekking.

“The mountains help me identify the more important things in life,” Sara Ali Khan told NDTV, while making her love for trekking public.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress isn’t the only one swearing by the soul-soothing powers of trekking. It’s a chance to disconnect from daily chaos and reconnect with yourself. With each step on rocky paths and each breath of crisp mountain air, trekkers aren’t just exercising their bodies—they’re freeing their minds, too. It’s practically a moving meditation.

Beginner at trekking? Consider these safety tips

But before you throw on those boots and head for the hills, experts have some advice for newcomers. First off, start small. Beginner-friendly trails are ideal for building endurance without overwhelming your fitness levels. Don’t skimp on gear, either—invest in sturdy trekking shoes that support your ankles and breathable clothing to keep you comfortable. And don’t forget the essentials: water, snacks, a first-aid kit, and a GPS device are non-negotiables.

Beyond the physical, trekking offers profound mental benefits. It’s not just about the adrenaline rush; it’s about lowering stress, lifting your mood, and finding stillness amid nature. The mountains are quiet, the air is pure, and there’s nothing to do but be. As you carry everything you need on your back, you’ll quickly realize how little you truly require in life.