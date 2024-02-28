Unexplored Places In South India That You Must Visit

Advertisement

South India is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. A perfect blend of rich cultural heritage and picturesque spots, most popular Indian tourist destinations lie in the southern part of the country. Whether it is about exploring the lush greens in Coorg or taking a stroll at Goa beaches, South India fills your heart with joy.

Destinations like Goa, Mysore, Coorg, Chennai are some of the well known destinations. However, there are many other offbeat places that are equally stunning but with less crowd. If you want to go to a place that offers a perfect amalgamation of scenic beauty and culture, here is a list of options that you can choose from.

Araku valley

Located close to Odisha state borders on the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is a hidden vacation spot for all the nature lovers. In the lap of the mountains of Galikonda, Raktakonda and Chitamogondi, the valley is well-connected by road and railway.

File photo of Araku Valley | Image: Unsplash

Badami caves

Badami caves is located in the Bagalkot district of north Karnataka and it is known for its Chalukya architecture. The town has a lot of historical significance as it was the capital city of the Chalukya dynasty in the 6th century. A visit to this place can offer you insights to India’s rich history.

Tharangambadi

Tharangambadi translates to place of the singing waves. This was a Danish colony from 1620 to 1845 and Fort Dansborg stands tall as an evidence of its rich history.

GoKarna

A great replacement to Goa, Gokarna is known for its serene beaches and picturesque scenery. This is a perfect destination for all the beach lovers. Visitors can also explore the Mahabaleshwar Temple and have a peaceful time.

Hampi

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site which is located in Karnataka. It is a must visit destination for history buffs because of the historic ruins and structures from the Vijayanagara Empire.

File photo of Hampi valley | Image: Unsplash

Vattakanal

Located near Kodaikanal, Vattakanal is known for its scenic beauty, serene atmosphere and stunning views. Visitors to Vattakanal can expect treks through the hills and some scenic views.