Valentine’s Day 2026 On A Budget: Romantic Delhi Date Ideas Under ₹500 For Young Couples

Valentine's Day 2026: The day of love is around the corner, and romance is already in the air. While over the years, February 14 has become synonym to opulent gift exchanges, exaggerated social media appreciations and splurges in the name of dates, the day does not need to come with the pressure of burning a hole in your pocket. Especially if you live in and around Delhi. The capital is full of charming, budget-friendly spots where couples can spend quality time together without breaking the bank. If you’re planning a sweet and simple date with a budget of under ₹500 per person, here are some thoughtful and romantic ideas to make the day special.

Ditch the extraorbiant gifts, surprise her with bangles

Though one part of Delhi is known for its extravagance and being over the top, the most charming thing about the city is that it has a little something for everyone. Young couples might not be able to afford the flowers, teddy or other commodities sold at an inflated price during the Valentine's Week, all lovers know that it is the gesture that matters the most. Get your girlfriend the trendy glass bangles, which will come to use for her, and she can easily flaunt them as well. Old Churi market near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place is the ideal place to get cheap yet beautiful bangles.

Take a peaceful walk

Delhi’s green spaces offer the perfect setting for an intimate Valentine’s Day date. Sunder Nursery is ideal for couples who enjoy nature, quiet conversations and scenic views. With a minimal entry fee, you can stroll through landscaped gardens, sit by the water bodies or even plan a small picnic. Deer Park in Hauz Khas is another great option, offering shaded trails and open lawns that are perfect for a relaxed afternoon together. You can also opt to make a visit to the Lodhi Garden or visit the Amrit Udayan at Rashtriyapati Bhavan, open only till March 31.



Catch a sunset date at India Gate

Few places in Delhi feel as timeless as India Gate in the evening. As the monument lights up and the sky turns golden, couples can enjoy a leisurely walk or sit on the lawns sharing street food like chaat, ice cream or corn on the cob. The lively atmosphere and romantic backdrop make it a classic yet affordable Valentine’s Day choice.

Plan a cosy café meet-up

A warm café date is always a winner, especially in February’s pleasant weather. Triveni Terrace Café near Mandi House offers a calm, artsy vibe and reasonably priced food, making it perfect for meaningful conversations. Cha Bar, with its comforting beverages and relaxed setting, is another pocket-friendly option where couples can enjoy tea, coffee and light snacks well within budget. There are several other cafes in and around Delhi, especially near Delhi University, which offer an extensive menu at a pocket-friendly price.

Forget the malls, explore art and culture together

For couples who enjoy creative experiences, a walk through Lodhi Art District can be a refreshing idea. The colourful murals provide a unique setting for photos and long walks, with no entry fee at all. Museums such as the National Rail Museum or Crafts Museum are also affordable and offer an interesting way to spend time discovering something new together.



Go on a street food and street shopping date

Nothing brings people together like good food. Head to Chandni Chowk or Sarojini Nagar for a street food crawl featuring momos, chaat, kulfi and other favourites. Thrift shopping and food hopping can easily turn into a fun and memorable date.

Photo booth date