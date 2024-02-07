Visiting Lakshadweep? Try These Exquisite Dishes From The Tropical Island

Advertisement

To promote domestic tourism, multiple development projects for Lakshadweep have been announced during the interim budget. For the unversed, Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and turquoise waters, is not just a tropical paradise for beach lovers; it's also a haven for food enthusiasts eager to savour unique and delectable cuisines. The blend of indigenous ingredients, fresh seafood, and traditional culinary techniques make the food scene in Lakshadweep a delightful experience. Here's a guide to the must-try cuisines that will tantalize your taste buds in this enchanting archipelago.

Seafood extravaganza

Lakshadweep, surrounded by the bountiful Arabian Sea, offers a plethora of fresh seafood options. Indulge in the local catch, including succulent lobster, crab, and a variety of fish prepared in traditional Lakshadweepi style. The distinct flavours, often enhanced with coconut and local spices, create a seafood feast that is both rich and unforgettable.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Tuna delights

Tuna holds a special place in Lakshadweepi cuisine. Try the iconic Mas Huni - a tuna-infused delicacy mixed with coconut, onions, and green chillies, served with flatbreads. This dish not only highlights the abundance of tuna but also reflects the islanders' artistry in blending flavours to perfection.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Coconut-centric dishes

Coconut is a staple ingredient in Lakshadweep, and it features prominently in their dishes. Kurukku Kalan, a flavorful curry made with yoghurt, coconut, and raw banana, showcases the islanders' culinary prowess. The coconut milk-based gravies and coconut-infused rice dishes are must-tries for those seeking a true taste of Lakshadweep.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Unique rice varieties

Rice is a dietary staple, and Lakshadweep boasts unique rice varieties such as Jeerakasala and Kurumath. These aromatic grains add an extra layer of flavour to the local cuisine, making every rice-based dish a delightful experience.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Beverages with a twist

Quench your thirst with refreshing coconut water or try Solkadhi, a traditional drink made with coconut milk and kokum. These beverages not only provide a respite from the tropical heat but also offer a delightful contrast to the spicy and flavorful local dishes.

Lakshadweepi sweets

End your culinary journey on a sweet note with traditional Lakshadweepi sweets. Coconut Ladoo and Ari Unda (rice balls) are popular choices that showcase the islanders' expertise in using coconut and rice to create delectable desserts.

Street food

Explore the local street food scene to discover hidden gems. From fried fish snacks to coconut-based fritters, the streets of Lakshadweep offer a variety of quick bites that capture the essence of the island's culinary culture.