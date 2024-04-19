Advertisement

Astro tourism, also known as space tourism, is a unique travel experience. It is a new and unique trend that focuses on exploring the wonders of the cosmos and observing celestial phenomena from different locations around the world. It involves visiting observatories, planetariums, dark sky reserves, and other astronomical sites to learn about astronomy, stargazing, and the universe.

Astro tourism offers those bitten by the travel and space bug the opportunity to witness spectacular celestial events such as meteor showers, eclipses, and planetary alignments, and to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky in remote and unpolluted locations.

Advertisement

Astro tourism | Image: Unsplash

Popularity of astro tourism

Astro tourism has become popular in recent years as more people seek meaningful and immersive travel experiences that connect them with nature and the cosmos. With advancements in technology and increased awareness about the importance of preserving dark skies, astro tourism destinations are attracting travellers from all walks of life who are eager to explore the mysteries of the universe. Stargazing retreats, astronomy-themed tours, astrophotography workshops and cosmic festivals are a small part of the countless opportunities for travellers to experience the wonders of the night sky firsthand.

Advertisement

India's scope as an astro tourism hub

India's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and favourable geographic location make it an ideal destination for astro tourism. With a long history of astronomical observations dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Indus Valley and Vedic periods, India boasts a wealth of astronomical sites and heritage observatories.

Advertisement

Astro tourism | Image: Unsplash

From the ancient observatories of Jantar Mantar in Jaipur and Varanasi to modern research facilities like the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Ladakh and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences in Nainital, India offers a diverse range of astro tourism experiences for enthusiasts of all levels. Additionally, India's vast and varied landscapes, from the Himalayan mountains to the deserts of Rajasthan and the pristine beaches of Goa, provide ideal settings for stargazing and observing celestial events in remote and unpolluted environments. India has immense potential to emerge as a leading astro tourism hub in the years to come.