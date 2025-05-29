Whispers Beneath The Waves: Top 5 Sunken Forts Of India

Forts in India stand as enduring symbols of power and authority, reflecting the strength of rulers in governing both people and land.

In ancient times, these architectural marvels were primarily built for defense against invasions, rebellions, and rival kingdoms.

From the iconic Red Fort to the grand Agra Fort, over time, many have stood the test of time and become celebrated tourist destinations.

However, not all shared the same fate. Some forts, built near water bodies, could not withstand the forces of nature and now lie submerged beneath the waters.

If you're wondering how these once-mighty structures ended up underwater, read on to uncover their fascinating stories.

Five sunken forts of India

Sunken forts of India. Image: Pexels

Sindri Fort, Gujarat

Sindri Fort, also known as Sindree Fort, this place was once on the Nara River near Lakhpat town in Gujarat. The fort was submerged following a massive earthquake in 1819, which caused the land to sink. Currently, only a solitary tower remains above the water to serve as a poignant reminder of the fort's former grandeur.

Kelve Fort, Maharashtra

Built by the Portuguese in the 16th century, Kelve Fort was later used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the Maratha rule. Located in Palghar taluka, the fort is surrounded by water, causing it to become partially submerged during periods of rising sea levels.

Kelve Fort. Image: Palghar Government

Yashwantgad Fort, Maharashtra

Yashwantgad Fort, located in the Redi village near the Maharashtra-Goa border, was partially submerged after the sinking of the HMS Outram in 1817.

Daria Bahadurgad Fort, Karnataka

The Daria Bahadurgad Fort, situated near Karnataka's Malpe, was built in the 17th century to serve as a watchtower and naval base. However, the fort has been partially submerged due to rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

Golden Fort. Image: Wiki

Suvarnadurg Fort, Maharashtra