India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement under PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer, set to boost trade by $34 billion annually and target $120 billion by 2030. The deal offers major tariff cuts on Indian goods, giving them free access to UK markets. However, Congress has criticized the deal, even jokingly calling it a "Fugitive Transfer Agreement." Arnab debates whether the opposition's criticism is valid or politically motivated.