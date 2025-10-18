Generals Nair & Bhatt: Cyber, Space Dominance Key to Victory | WATCH

At the Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave, a panel featuring Lt. Gen. (Retd) MU Nair and Lt. Gen. (Retd) Anil Kumar Bhatt offered a crucial assessment of India's cyber and space readiness, particularly in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor.' Gen. Nair revealed that the operation saw an unprecedented quadrupling of cyber attacks, with over 7,000 attempts made to destabilise India's cyberspace, though resilience measures successfully protected critical sectors like the financial system. Gen. Bhatt acknowledged that while India possesses adequate satellite capabilities, achieving "persistent, continuous ISR" (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) remains a future goal, necessitating massive investment and private sector participation.