Defence
Published Oct 14, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Why Pakistan’s Army Is Losing Both Battles and Loyalties?

October 14, 2025 — Islamabad: Amid intensifying political unrest, Pakistan’s military is reportedly battling internal dissent, operational fatigue, and eroding loyalty within its ranks. Units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab are witnessing refusals of deployment, with junior officers citing moral and psychological exhaustion. From friction between corps commanders and intelligence wings to leaked movement plans and disciplinary chaos, signs of breakdown are growing. Even elite SSG officers are resigning, disillusioned by their deployment in crowd control duties, raising serious questions about the army’s unity and morale.

