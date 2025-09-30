Russia’s Drone Tactics Push Europe to Innovate Defenses

Russia’s escalating airspace violations and drone incursions have heightened security concerns across Europe, with cheap UAVs probing borders and testing defenses. In response, Sweden has introduced the “Loke” counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), developed in just 84 days by Saab and the Swedish Air Force. Designed to tackle low, slow, and small drones, Loke integrates Giraffe 1X radar for precise detection and classification, and uses jamming or kinetic means to neutralize threats.

Weighing 430 kg, its modular, vehicle-mounted design ensures mobility and low costs using off-the-shelf parts. Tested successfully in NATO exercises in Poland, Loke strengthens infrastructure protection against reconnaissance and strikes. Sweden’s arsenal also includes the Tridon Mk2 system, featuring a mobile L70 gun with programmable ammo for swarms. Together, these platforms highlight Europe’s evolving drone defense strategy, signaling a shift in modern warfare dynamics.