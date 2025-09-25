Rs 63,000 Crore Tejas Mk1A Deal Signed: Kaveri or GE Engine—Which Will They Use?

The Defence Ministry has finalized a Rs 62,370-crore (pre-GST) deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 97 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, including 68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment. Deliveries are set to begin in 2027-28 and continue over six years. The jets will feature over 64% indigenous content and 67 new items not included in the previous Mk1A contract of January 2021.

The aircraft will integrate domestically developed systems such as the UTTAM AESA Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and advanced control surface actuators, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Sources note that the Indian Air Force (IAF) insists on fully operational fighters, with four requested features from the 2015 compromise with HAL still pending completion. The question remains whether the jets will fly with Kaveri engines or rely on GE propulsion.