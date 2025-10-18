Watch: Former Chiefs Decode Modern Warfare – Gen. Pande & ACM Bhadauria on Airpower, Information War, and 'New Normal' | Watch

Former Army Chief General Manoj Pande and former Air Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria delivered a strategic assessment of modern conflicts at the Republic Media Network's 'Forces First Conclave.' ACM Bhadauria asserted that air superiority is an "existential prerequisite" for victory, emphasising that air power finally got full clearance to be employed offensively—as seen in the precision of the Balakot operation and the decisive role in the Operation Sindoor response. He noted that Sindoor demonstrated that India's integrated Air Defence system, and the capability of its weapons, was key to denying the enemy airspace.| Watch