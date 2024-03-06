Actor Kunal Kemmu shared his happiness on directing the film ‘Madgaon Express’ and said that he had a lot of fun doing this fun. Kunal Kemmu said, “I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie in a different way and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously..I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself. I had a lot of fun.”On working with her colleagues Kunal Kemmu and Divyenndu Sharma for the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express', actor Nora Fatehi said, “I had a lot of fun. Our chemistry in the set was really good.” ‘Madgaon Express’ is all set to hit theatres on March 22.

