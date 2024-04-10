Published Apr 9, 2024 at 11:30 PM IST
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divroce: Looking Back At The Couple's Relationship
Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth initiated divorce proceedings this year after officially announcing their separation in 2022. The couple, parents to two sons, first met in 2003. Take a look at their relationship timeline that spans two decades.
