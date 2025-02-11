VIDEO: 'Perversion Is Not Joke': Complainant Rahul Easwar Tears Apart Ranveer Allahbadia

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, lawyer and social activist Rahul Easwar has opened up about the legal complaint he has filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and others involved in the controversial show India’s Got Latent. Expressing deep concerns over the nature of the content, Easwar has accused the show of normalizing perversion and spreading vulgarity under the guise of entertainment. He strongly believes that such material is not only inappropriate but also sets a dangerous precedent in digital content creation. During the interview, Easwar elaborated on the specific reasons that compelled him to take legal action, citing violations of moral and ethical standards. He also emphasized the need for stricter regulations in online content, particularly to protect young audiences from exposure to explicit and offensive material. With complaints piling up from across the country, the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has only intensified. As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the authorities will address the issue and whether stricter actions will be taken against those responsible for what many are calling unacceptable and obscene content.