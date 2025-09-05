Video: Afghanistan Hit by 3rd Major Quake in 6 Days, Deaths Cross 2,200

Afghanistan has been struck by a series of devastating earthquakes in just six days, leaving over 2,200 dead and nearly 4,000 injured across multiple villages. Rescue operations remain difficult due to the mountainous terrain and continuous aftershocks. On Thursday night, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit southeastern Afghanistan, injuring 17 in Kunar Province. Thousands are homeless as the Taliban appeals for international aid. The UN and nations including India and the UK have pledged relief, with India already sending 21 tonnes of essential supplies. Sitting on major fault lines, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most quake-prone regions.

