Afghanistan Earthquake: 800+ Killed, Villages Leveled, India Offers Aid

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near Jalalabad, killing over 800 people and injuring more than 2,500. Entire villages were flattened, while landslides blocked roads, hampering rescue operations. Helicopters and emergency teams are on the ground as the UN and Red Crescent rush assistance. Strong aftershocks continue to rattle the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and assured India’s support with humanitarian aid. This marks Afghanistan’s deadliest quake since 2022.