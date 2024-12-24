VIDEO: American Airlines, Grounded All its Flights In The United States Due To Technical Glitch

On Christmas Eve, American Airlines, the world’s largest airline operator, faced a massive disruption as all its flights across the United States were grounded due to an unspecified technical glitch.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop as the issue emerged at the start of the busy holiday travel day. The unexpected halt has left thousands of passengers stranded at airports, with the airline working urgently to resolve the problem and minimize disruptions. The technical glitch marks a significant challenge for American Airlines, particularly during the peak travel season, as passengers await updates on the restoration of services.