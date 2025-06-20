Arak Facility Hit: Has Khamenei’s Power Been Greatly Weakened?

Arak Facility Hit: Iran’s missile strike on Israel’s Soroka Hospital prompted a rapid and forceful Israeli retaliation, targeting Iran’s Arak nuclear facility within hours underscoring the conflict’s growing intensity. The Israeli Military Spokesman confirmed ongoing strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military assets, accusing Iran of deliberately targeting civilians. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, held Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei directly responsible for the hospital strike, declaring that he “can no longer exist.” With both sides exchanging heavy fire, Israel pushes to cripple Iran’s nuclear program, while Iran strikes back at civilian sites deepening fears of an escalating regional war.