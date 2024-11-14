Illegal Infiltration & Changing Demography Is A Huge National Threat, Says Arnab

Republic brings to you the most comprehensive investigation on illegal infiltration and land grab plots in Jharkhand that is denying the tribal population its basic resources. This exclusive report from the ground shows the reality of how tribal lands are being illegally grabbed and how women are being subjugated to threat. Here's the untold story of tribal victims and the havoc faced by women and communities. In the first part of this investigative series, Republic exposes the systematic encroachment of tribal lands by illegal infiltrators affecting Jharkhand’s tribal communities.&nbsp;&nbsp;